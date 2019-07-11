Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Multiple injuries aboard Air Canada flight after plane hits turbulence
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 11, 2019 2:22 pm EDT
The tail of an Air Canada aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., on February 9, 2017. Nearly three dozen passengers sustained minor injuries Thursday when an Air Canada flight travelling from Toronto to Sydney, Australia, ran into severe turbulence, prompting an emergency landing in Honolulu. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
MONTREAL — Nearly three dozen passengers sustained minor injuries Thursday when an Air Canada flight travelling from Toronto to Sydney, Australia, ran into severe turbulence, prompting an emergency landing in Honolulu.
The airline says Flight AC33, which made a scheduled stopover in Vancouver Wednesday night, was about two hours past Hawaii over the Pacific Ocean when the conditions triggered a turnaround, resulting in 35 injuries.
The aircraft, a Boeing 777-200, had 269 passengers on board, some of whom received medical assistance on arrival at Honolulu airport.