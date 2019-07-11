Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Man at centre of French soul-searching on life support dies
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 11, 2019 6:29 am EDT
FILE - In this July 23, 2015 file photo, Viviane and Pierre Lambert, left, parents of Vincent Lambert, arrive at the Sebastopol hospital, in Reims, eastern France, where Vincent, was on artificial life support. In a vegetative state for 11 years, Vincent Lambert who was at the center of a bitter dispute that divided his family and French courts, and provoked national soul-searching over how to deal with terminally ill patients, has died. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
PARIS — A man who was in a vegetative state for 11 years who was at the centre of a bitter dispute that divided his family and French courts, and provoked national soul-searching over how to deal with terminally ill patients, has died.
Vincent Lambert, 42, died on Thursday, nine days after doctors stopped providing artificial feeding and hydration, ending years of flip-flopping over whether to keep him alive.
Ending treatment came four days after France’s highest court quashed a Paris court decision to resume feeding so the United Nations could examine the case.
His nephew, Francois Lambert, expressed relief, saying that “It’s the rational that takes over.”
Lambert had sided with his uncle’s wife who wanted to let her husband die, while the mother fought relentlessly to keep her son alive.