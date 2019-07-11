This weekend in Toronto just roars fun

Every corner of the city will be buzzing this weekend with fun events, so have a good one!

As you make your plans, keep in mind there will be TTC and road closures to navigate around — scroll below for details.

Events

Honda Indy

The 33rd edition of the Honda Indy roars into town for three days starting with “Fan Friday.” The free event on Friday, with a donation to Make-A-Wish Canada, allows spectators to experience the Indy up close. Some of the fun includes a pancake breakfast, testing your racing skills at the Acura NSX Virtual Reality Race or the Honda Virtual Reality Hockey Shootout, taking part in a scavenger hunt, and taking a photo with James Hinchcliffe’s No. 5 IndyCar show car replica. On the racing side, practice and qualifying runs take place over the weekend with the main race at 3:40 p.m. Sunday.

Festival of South Asia

Bring some spice and flavour to your weekend with the 17th annual TD Festival of South Asia. For two days (Saturday and Sunday) you can devour irresistible Indian and world cuisine, let live music fill your soul and take in exhilarating dance performances. Plus, there’s plenty of shopping to be had. Fashion fanatics will want to check out the fabulous array of colours and fabrics in Indian clothing for sale in the booths — not to mention the jewellery, henna, balayage and lash extensions. Your little ones will love all the activities, including face painting and arts and crafts.

Ontario Vintage Market

There’s nothing like fashion and art from the past to add a little pizzazz to your personal style. This Sunday, open the doors to everything you never knew you always wanted in your life. From fascinating furniture and art pieces that are sure to spark interesting conversation in your home to fabulous fashion that’ll make any Mad Men fan swoon. The Ontario Vintage Market has it all and more this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Evergreen Brickworks.

Bloor West Street Fest

A section of Bloor Street West, from Jane Street to Runnymede Road, will be turned into a all-day street festival on Saturday. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Bloor West Street Fest, enjoy live music, carnival rides, an interactive musical ride called the Zoosemobile, busker show, food, and other sidewalk vendors. The area will be lined with tents, which will help provide event-goers with some shade from the hot sun while they browse the outdoor marketplace. There will also be themed side streets that will house several children’s activities.

Toronto Outdoor Art Fair

Love supporting local artists or just looking for that distinctly ‘Toronto’ piece? Well head on down to Nathan Phillips Square this Friday through Sunday for the 58th Toronto Outdoor Art Fair — Canada’s leading contemporary outdoor art fair. More than 360 artists and makers will be there to discuss their work and even collaborate on a project that’s unique and distinctly you. This year’s theme is ‘Art: Unwalled’ — a nod to the fair’s dedication to being inclusive, accessible and radically welcoming to all artists and art enthusiasts. The event is free but the art isn’t so bring your wallet and pick up something that’s sure to add some flair to your home.

Transit

Once again this weekend, subway riders will have to deal with a partial subway closure on Line 1 and a late opening on Line 2.

On Saturday and Sunday, trains won’t be running between Lawrence and St. Clair stations due to work on the Eglinton Crosstown.

Then on Sunday, subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations will start at noon, so that work can take place on the Prince Edward Viaduct.

Shuttle buses and Wheels-Tran service will be running. Riders travelling south on Line 1 who need an elevator should exit at York Mills Station.

Road closures

Honda Indy: The eastbound and westbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West are shut down from Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Drive. Southbound Strachan Avenue is also closed from Fleet Street to Lake Shore. Strachan is expected to reopen at midnight Sunday while Lake Shore is closed until 5:30 a.m. Monday, city officials said.

Festival of South Asia: Gerrard Street East between Coxwell and Glenside avenues will be closed from 8 a.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Monday. There will also be closures on portions of the following roads at Gerrard Street East including Woodfield Road, Hiawatha Road, Ashdale Avenue, Rhodes Avenue, Highfield Road, Woodfield Road, Ashdale Avenue and Craven Roa.

Bloor West Street Fest: Bloor Street West will be closed between Jane Street and Runnymede Road from 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.