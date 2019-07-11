Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Holy smokes: Priest ticketed for going 150 km/h on Hwy. 400
by News Staff
Posted Jul 11, 2019 11:31 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 11, 2019 at 11:44 am EDT
He wasn’t fully absolved of his sins, but the Ontario Provincial Province (OPP) showed some mercy after pulling over a priest who was racing to get to a funeral on time.
The OPP’s Kerry Schmidt says the priest was pulled over for going 150 km/h on Highway 400.
The priest was ticketed, but evaded a larger penalty that could have seen his licence suspended and/or vehicle impounded under the Highway Traffic Act for going 50 km/h over the posted limit.
“Justice was served but mercy was demonstrated,” Schmidt told 680 NEWS.
The omnipotent masses on Twitter weren’t so forgiving, with some arguing that the priest should have been punished further, despite his profession and the extenuating circumstances.
Just because he’s a priest doesn’t mean that he didn’t endanger people by his actions. Why was he late? If there is a legitimate reason why he did not leave with enough time to get to the funeral, then use your discretion. If he over slept and sped so he wouldn’t be late, ticket