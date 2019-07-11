Holy smokes: Priest ticketed for going 150 km/h on Hwy. 400

He wasn’t fully absolved of his sins, but the Ontario Provincial Province (OPP) showed some mercy after pulling over a priest who was racing to get to a funeral on time.

The OPP’s Kerry Schmidt says the priest was pulled over for going 150 km/h on Highway 400.

The priest was ticketed, but evaded a larger penalty that could have seen his licence suspended and/or vehicle impounded under the Highway Traffic Act for going 50 km/h over the posted limit.

“Justice was served but mercy was demonstrated,” Schmidt told 680 NEWS.

The omnipotent masses on Twitter weren’t so forgiving, with some arguing that the priest should have been punished further, despite his profession and the extenuating circumstances.

Just because he’s a priest doesn’t mean that he didn’t endanger people by his actions. Why was he late? If there is a legitimate reason why he did not leave with enough time to get to the funeral, then use your discretion. If he over slept and sped so he wouldn’t be late, ticket — Dee (@CanadianDee2019) July 10, 2019

Nobody is above the law. He could have killed someone else or himself — Tin Lizzy(@1ofakndLizzy) July 10, 2019

Sorry Father but, “the devil made me do it” doesn’t cut it when driving on our roads. — Barbara Wallace (@Babsblw) July 10, 2019

I’d like to think context matters; Does the priest have many or other recent infractions? Was it in heavy traffic or wide open road? Was he driving a Prius or Benz? Did he repent? We are all sinners… — Mrbluebike (@Mrbluebike1) July 11, 2019

I don’t see why his profession should excuse him for breaking the law. — Patti (@pattilarm) July 11, 2019

There is a separation between church and state for a reason, 50 km over is disgusting no matter whom you are (unless you got the lights and sirens activated) — Meghan (@Meggzwell) July 11, 2019