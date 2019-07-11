Loading articles...

Holy smokes: Priest ticketed for going 150 km/h on Hwy. 400

Last Updated Jul 11, 2019 at 11:44 am EDT

Ontario Provincial Police patch

He wasn’t fully absolved of his sins, but the Ontario Provincial Province (OPP) showed some mercy after pulling over a priest who was racing to get to a funeral on time.

The OPP’s Kerry Schmidt says the priest was pulled over for going 150 km/h on Highway 400.

The priest was ticketed, but evaded a larger penalty that could have seen his licence suspended and/or vehicle impounded under the Highway Traffic Act for going 50 km/h over the posted limit.

“Justice was served but mercy was demonstrated,” Schmidt told 680 NEWS.

The omnipotent masses on Twitter weren’t so forgiving, with some arguing that the priest should have been punished further, despite his profession and the extenuating circumstances.

