Health officials confirm measles case in northern Michigan
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 11, 2019 7:37 am EDT
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Health officials in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula are urging people to watch for measles symptoms after a young woman who recently travelled to Ukraine was confirmed to have the highly contagious disease .
The Grand Traverse County Health Department says the unvaccinated woman returned to northern Michigan with measles and officials wouldn’t be surprised if additional cases are found. She may have exposed people at a store, government office and health facilities in Traverse City from June 30 to July 4.
The department says there was no exposure at the National Cherry Festival, which ended last weekend and draws big crowds each summer to Traverse City.
The case is the 45th in Michigan this year. Most have been in Detroit’s suburbs . The number is the highest since 65 in 1991.
The Associated Press
