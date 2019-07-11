Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hawaii landowner cancels condo plans to protect surf spot
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 11, 2019 12:19 am EDT
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — A Hawaii developer has agreed to cancel a planned condominium project to preserve a surfing area.
West Hawaii Today reported Wednesday that the landowner has agreed to work toward building a public space rather than the proposed five-story residence near the Banyans.
The Banyans is a popular surfing spot on the north side of Holualoa Bay.
Property owner Kilohana Makai LLC met in a second mediation session Monday with people involved in a case challenging plans for the condominium.
A spokesman says Kilohana Makai will work over the next year to 15 months to convert the 14,450-square-foot (1,342-square-meter) lot on the Big Island into a community space.
Officials say Hawaii County could buy the property via a commission that maintains a list of properties considered “worthy of preservation.”
___
Information from: West Hawaii Today, http://www.westhawaiitoday.com
The Associated Press
