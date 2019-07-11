Diplomats shaken for now after Britain's US ambassador quits

WASHINGTON — The abrupt resignation of Britain’s ambassador to the United States over leaked cables critical of the Trump administration may have jolted official Washington, but it’s unlikely to have a lasting impact on the U.S.-British relationship or diplomatic practice.

Current and former American and European diplomats say the leak of Ambassador Kim Darroch’s sensitive reports is unfortunate and alarming, particularly given the apparent political motive behind it. Yet, they believe any complications will be temporary even as they create short-term turbulence in relations or difficulties for American diplomats overseas.

Some suggest President Donald Trump’s caustic reaction to the cables proves Darroch’s point and that it would have been irresponsible for the ambassador not to have provided his honest opinion of the government of a close ally to his bosses in London.

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press