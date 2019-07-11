Beer company operated by Busch heir going out of business

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri brewery that makes Kraftig beer, which is operated by an heir to the family that founded Anheuser-Busch, is going out of business.

The William K. Busch Brewing Co. announced the decision Wednesday, citing market demand. Busch said in a statement that he hopes to eventually return to the brewery business.

The company says Kraftig will continue to be available in stores while supplies last, which is expected to be through September.

The brewery began operation in 2011 in Brentwood, a St. Louis suburb.

Busch is a son of August “Gussie” Busch Jr., the longtime leader of Anheuser-Busch credited with building the St. Louis brewer into the dominant force of the beer market. Anheuser-Busch was sold to Belgian brewer InBev in 2008.

The Associated Press