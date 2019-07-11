ASEAN defence ministers discuss security proposals

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
ASEAN defense ministers shake hands for a group photo ahead of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Bangkok, Thailand. They are from left to right, Brunei's Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yusof, Cambodia's Tea Banh, Indonesia's Ryamizard Ryacudu, Laos' Chansamone Chanyalath, Malaysia's Mohamad Sabu, Thailand's Prawit Wongsuwan, Myanmar's Sein Win, Philippines' Delfin Lorenzana, Singapore's Ng Eng Hen, Vietnam's Nguyen Chi Vinh and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi.
BANGKOK — Defence ministers from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations have met in the Thai capital to discuss issues including border controls, terrorism and illegal fishing.
ASEAN members have varying priorities, so the ministers focus on approaches to problem solving rather than tackling potentially divisive substantive issues. Their agreements touched only indirectly on such critical issues as territorial disputes in the South China Sea, where Vietnam and the Philippines face aggressive claims by China.
The attendees agreed Thursday to study a Philippine proposal for guidelines on maritime conflict management. They also agreed to look at proposals for a hotline to major powers in times of crisis, as well as border management, counterterrorism and raising awareness on the security implications of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.