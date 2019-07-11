Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska communities debate proposed location of LNG project
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 11, 2019 12:20 am EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska community has criticized the process used to select the terminus of the proposed $43 billion Alaska LNG Project.
The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported Wednesday that an environmental review by federal regulators indicates Nikiski is the preferred location, but the city of Valdez has protested.
Valdez officials filed comments July 8 with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission about the June 28 draft of its Alaska LNG environmental impact statement.
Officials say only one of about 3,800 pages is devoted to analyzing a route to Valdez while the report “ignores the substantial advantages” the route offers.
City officials say previous investigations have determined using Valdez would cause the least amount of environmental damage.
Alaska Gasline Development Corporation says Nikiski remains the chosen locale for its LNG plant.
Information from: (Anchorage) Alaska Journal of Commerce, http://www.alaskajournal.com
The Associated Press
