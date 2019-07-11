Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Aimia shareholder claims chairman's "outrageous conduct" at AGM demands a redo
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 11, 2019 11:31 am EDT
An AIMIA logo is shown at the company's annual general meeting in Montreal, on May 4, 2012. An Aimia Inc. shareholder is calling for a redo of last month's annual general meeting, which he says was "plagued with irregularities" and "outrageous conduct." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL — An Aimia Inc. shareholder is calling for a redo of last month’s annual general meeting, which he says was “plagued with irregularities” and “outrageous conduct.”
Charles Frischer, who says he speaks for a group of shareholders and holds 1.6 per cent of the company’s outstanding shares, says the chairman refused to conduct votes or take questions and allowed security guards to intimidate shareholders who attempted to speak, with one being forcibly removed.
Frischer also questions whether chairman Bill McEwan held enough discretionary proxies to govern votes on all matters. He argues the board’s recent decisions have “destroyed shareholder value,” and that the future of the loyalty analytics company is “at risk.”
Aimia says in an email that the June 28 meeting was conducted by the book and that directors and executives took questions from shareholders afterward.
A spokeswoman says a do-over would be “redundant,” and that directors continue to act in the best interest of stakeholders.
In January, shareholders voted to approve the $450-million sale of Aimia’s Aeroplan loyalty program to Air Canada, leaving the Montreal-based company with more than $1 billion in cash but also questions about its future.