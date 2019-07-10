Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Wisconsin high school to offer free condoms
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 10, 2019 6:29 pm EDT
MADISON, Wis. — A high school in Madison, Wisconsin, plans to offer students free condoms as part of a pilot program this year.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports Madison West High School will provide condoms for free to students upon request.
The Madison Metropolitan School District’s health services co-ordinator, Sally Zirbel-Donisch, says students will be told about reproductive health, proper condom use and sexual consent when they request the contraceptives.
According to Dane County’s health department, the number of sexually transmitted infections at West increased from about 40 in 2015 to more than 90 in 2017. Of the 305 sexually active West students who responded to a 2018 survey, 21 per cent reported never using a condom.
The state Department of Public Instruction estimates only about 7 per cent of Wisconsin high schools offer free condoms.
___
Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj
The Associated Press
