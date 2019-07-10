Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Venezuela officials bury navy captain, family protests
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 10, 2019 1:51 pm EDT
CARACAS, Venezuela — The attorney for a Venezuelan navy captain who died of suspected torture while in government custody says his client is being buried by authorities against the family’s wishes.
Attorney Alonso Medina Roa confirmed the burial of Capt. Rafael Acosta at a Caracas cemetery on Wednesday, 12 days after his death.
Acosta died hours after appearing in court, suspected of plotting to assassinate President Nicolás Maduro, charges his family reject.
The attorney says Acosta had been brought to court in a wheelchair, unable to stand and struggling to speak, covered with cuts and with bloody fingernails and black eyes.
Venezuelan authorities say they’ve jailed two suspects in the death.
Waleska de Acosta posted a video online hours earlier saying she was being denied the right to bury her husband privately.
The Associated Press
