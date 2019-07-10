Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump officials to brief Congress on election security
by Matthew Daly, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 10, 2019 12:38 pm EDT
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., left, listens to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., at an event before a House vote on the SAFE Act (Securing America's Federal Elections Act) which aims to protect the integrity of elections from outside interference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is briefing Congress on steps it’s taken to improve election security in the wake of Russian interference in 2016.
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, FBI Director Christopher Wray and other officials are meeting separately with the House and Senate on Wednesday.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell welcomes the classified briefing, and says the “smooth and secure execution” of the 2018 midterm elections shows the success of measures the administration has taken.
While Congress may need to act, the Kentucky Republican says he’s skeptical of Democratic-passed bills on election security. He says they give too much control over state and local elections to the federal government.
Democrats dispute that and say McConnell has blocked bipartisan bills to ensure Russia and other countries can’t interfere in 2020.