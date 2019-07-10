Sudan activists say internet restored after crackdown

KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudanese activists say internet service has been restored in the country, after a weekslong blackout imposed during a deadly crackdown earlier last month.

A telecommunications faction of the Sudanese Professional’s Association says Wednesday that users across the country have been back online. The development comes a week after the military council and protest leaders agreed on a power-sharing deal.

The ruling military council had blocked internet service after security forces razed a protest camp in the capital of Khartoum on June 3.

People in Sudan have begun posting footage of alleged abuses by security forces against protesters during the break-up.

A Khartoum court on Tuesday ordered telecommunication companies working in Sudan to restore internet service.

Late on Tuesday, the NetBlocks observatory said data showed significant restoration of internet in Sudan.

