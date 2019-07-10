Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Second judge blocks request to change lawyers in census case
by Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 10, 2019 6:14 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — A second judge has denied a request from the Justice Department to switch up the legal team fighting to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census.
The latest order came Wednesday in Maryland.
In a separate case, a federal judge in New York said Tuesday the Justice Department couldn’t change lawyers so late in the dispute without giving satisfactory reasons.
The rulings deal a significant blow to the department and Attorney General William Barr, who had personally approved changing up the team.
The Supreme Court has barred including a citizenship question, at least temporarily.
The Justice Department declined to comment on the judge’s decision.
In a third case, a judge in San Francisco hasn’t yet agreed to allow the Justice Department to replace its legal team.
