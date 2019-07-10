Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Report: PG&E ignored repairs on aging power lines
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 10, 2019 10:53 pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO — A report in the Wall Street Journal says Pacific Gas & Electric, which is blamed for some of California’s deadliest recent fires, knew for years that its aging power lines posed a wildfire threat but avoided replacing or repairing them.
Wednesday’s report , based on company documents, says PG&E reported in 2017 that more than 100 transmission towers on a century-old line needed repair or replacement.
State fire officials blamed that line for a November fire that wiped out the Northern California town of Paradise and killed 85 people.
PG&E says it disagrees with the Journal’s conclusions but says it’s “taking significant actions to inspect, identify, and fix” safety issues.
PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January out of concern that it might face billions in liability from 2017 and 2018 wildfires.
The Associated Press
