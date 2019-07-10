Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Records of singer's legal battle with ex-wife to be released
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 10, 2019 8:41 pm EDT
CHICAGO — A judge has ruled some records of singer R. Kelly’s legal battle with his ex-wife could be released to the public as soon as next week.
Cook County Circuit Judge Lori Rosen on Wednesday held a closed hearing to determine which records concerning Robert Kelly’s case with ex-wife Andrea Kelly would remain sealed.
Attorneys for the 52-year-old singer and his ex-wife told reporters that they argued some documents should remain sealed including a prenuptial agreement, the divorce settlement from 2009 and a child support document that apparently contained Kelly’s tax returns. They also wanted documents with medical information about their children sealed.
Rosen opened the courtroom to issue her ruling keeping the divorce settlement, a doctor’s letter about one of the children sealed and to blackout on medical information and the children’s and doctors’ names. The prenuptial agreement will be released.
Kelly faces sex-related charges involving four women, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. He has pleaded not guilty.