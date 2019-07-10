Police searching for missing elderly man and two small children

Police are searching for a missing Pickering man and his two grandchildren.

York Regional Police say 70-year-old Leo Easton was last seen in Newmarket after dropping his wife off for an appointment around 3 p.m. Wednesday. He failed to return to pick her up.

Easton is described as white, five-foot-10, 160 pounds with salt and pepper hair. He was wearing a blue checkered shirt, khaki shorts and white shoes.

He was driving a blue Pontiac minivan with the license plate BVBP364. His two grandchildren, aged two and four, are believed to be with him.

Police say while Easton is considered vulnerable, there is no concern for the safety of the children. They believe he may be lost.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.