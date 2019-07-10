Police reissue notice of closure to CAFE in Fort York

Police and bylaw officers once again attempted to shut down the CAFE dispensary on Fort York — one of four locations of the illegal chain.

Notices of immediate closure were taped to the windows Wednesday, but the front door does not appear to be bolted shut as it has been in previous raids.

Witnesses say officers attended the location around 11:30 a.m.

Customers are reportedly being directed to the chain’s Harbord Street location — which was raided and shut down on Tuesday.

In that incident, numerous bags of dried cannabis and edible products, along with an undisclosed amount of cash were removed from the premises.

A man who claimed to live above the store was told the property was seized by the city and he would not be allowed back inside.

The provincial government recently closed a loophole that saw some dispensaries stay open by claiming their business locations were also serving as residences.

It is unclear if the Harbord street location is back in business or if the Fort York location is being sealed again.