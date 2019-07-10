Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police reissue notice of closure to CAFE in Fort York
by News Staff
Posted Jul 10, 2019 1:23 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 10, 2019 at 1:55 pm EDT
Two people are seen outside CAFE in Fort York. Closure notices were posted on the windows on July 10, 2019. CITYNEWS/Shauna Hunt
Police and bylaw officers once again attempted to shut down the CAFE dispensary on Fort York — one of four locations of the illegal chain.
Notices of immediate closure were taped to the windows Wednesday, but the front door does not appear to be bolted shut as it has been in previous raids.
Witnesses say officers attended the location around 11:30 a.m.
Customers are reportedly being directed to the chain’s Harbord Street location —
which was raided and shut down on Tuesday.
In that incident, numerous bags of dried cannabis and edible products, along with an undisclosed amount of cash were removed from the premises.
A man who claimed to live above the store was told the property was seized by the city and he would not be allowed back inside.
The provincial government
recently closed a loophole that saw some dispensaries stay open by claiming their business locations were also serving as residences.
It is unclear if the Harbord street location is back in business or if the Fort York location is being sealed again.
Love the headline “REISSUE NOTICE ” thank you JT…