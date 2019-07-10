Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police: 2 adults shot; 2 children may have died from smoke
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 10, 2019 9:13 am EDT
CLEVELAND — Authorities investigating the deaths of two children and a woman found dead inside a home, and of a man discovered in a vacant lot, say both adults were shot and the children may have died from smoke inhalation.
Police have released all of the ages and the man’s name. Authorities believe the deaths are connected, but have released few details on what happened.
Authorities said in releases Tuesday that the man was 35-year-old David Cousin Jr. Police say the Cleveland man was shot in the head and chest. They say the woman was shot in the back and stomach.
Authorities didn’t immediately release the identities of the 25-year-old woman or of the 2-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy or say how they may have been related.
The Associated Press
