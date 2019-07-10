Ottawa MP who endorsed husband for city council broke conflict code: ethics czar

OTTAWA — Canada’s ethics watchdog says an Ottawa member of Parliament violated conflict-of-interest rules when she asked voters to elect her husband to Ottawa city council last year.

Anita Vandenbeld, the Liberal MP for Ottawa West–Nepean, sent a robocall in October 2018 identifying herself as the area MP and asking her constituents to vote for her husband, Don Dransfield.

Vandenbeld also publicly endorsed and campaigned for her husband, including sending letters to constituents and canvassing door-to-door during the municipal campaign.

Ethics commissioner Mario Dion launched an investigation after receiving a request from Conservative MP Peter Kent.

Dion issued a decision today saying Vandenbeld’s actions did violate a section of the conflict-of-interest code for members of Parliament, even though Dransfield ultimately did not win the seat.

However, Dion also says Vandenbeld did take steps to avoid conflict and that her non-compliance was simply an error in judgment — which is why he recommends no sanctions be imposed.

The Canadian Press