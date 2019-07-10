Nun robbed of gold necklace in alleged distraction theft

Police in York Region are searching for suspects after a nun was robbed by a stranger last month.

It was reported that around 1:30 p.m. on June 18, a small, black SUV pulled up to an address on Risebrough Circuit, in the Birchmount Road and Streeles Avenue area of Markham, and waved over a nun.

A female suspect, who was in the car along with two other people, allegedly told the nun that she needed a prayer for a dying family member. She then put a large chain necklace around the nun’s neck and a ring on her finger, telling the victim that it was a thank you gift.

When the SUV drove off the nun realized her gold necklace was gone.

The female suspect is described as in her 30s with a heavy build, long, dirty-blonde hair and was wearing a white-flowered long-sleeve shirt.

One of the male suspects was described as having tanned skin, short black hair in a buzz cut and a short, black, full beard.

Police have released the following security video of the incident in question.

Police said similar incidents have occurred involving the same technique using the necklace or sometimes it’s been a bracelet.

The public is being reminded to take precautions to protect themselves from these types of distraction thefts — such as concealing valuable jewelry when out in public and being cautious when approached by strangers in public.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police.