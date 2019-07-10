No charges laid after hate crime investigation into Wonderland incident

Police in York region will not be laying any charges in connection with an altercation at Canada’s Wonderland nearly two weeks ago.

Police said the force’s hate crime unit was called to look into an incident at the theme park in Vaughan on June 27 after a video was posted on social media alleging an 18-year-old woman was verbally and physically attacked by a group of people in what they claim was an anti-Islam motivated altercation.

A spokeswoman for Wonderland confirmed there was an altercation between guests near the park’s front gate and that security responded “quickly and appropriately” and both parties were ejected from the park.

At the time, the National Council of Canadian Muslims called the alleged incident “extremely troubling,” adding they were not “going to let anyone get away with racism or Islamophobia.”

A woman who says she was the one involved in the incident posted her version of events on social media, claiming her family was provoked and that the incident was not racially motivated.

In a brief statement released late Wednesday afternoon, police said that after reviewing “all the facts, video and witness accounts” they determined this was not a hate-motivated incident and no charges would be laid.

“We stand with community partners in safeguarding all our communities,” the force tweeted out.