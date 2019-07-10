NATO secretary-general to visit Canada for meeting with Trudeau

OTTAWA — NATO’s secretary-general is visiting Canada next week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office says he and Jens Stoltenberg will meet at Canadian Forces Base Petawawa in Ontario on Monday.

Stoltenberg will then go on to Toronto for a speech.

Trudeau’s office says the meeting is a chance to speak up for the rules-based international order that relies on treaties and multinational organizations like NATO to keep individual countries from throwing their weight around.

NATO has been challenged by U.S. President Donald Trump’s reluctance to support the alliance and by the rise of non-traditional warfare.

Canada has hundreds of military members on a NATO mission in Latvia, which is a fellow member of the alliance worried about expansionism from neighbouring Russia, and more in Iraq, training Iraqi troops to strengthen and professionalize that country’s military.

The Canadian Press