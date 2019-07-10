Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NATO secretary-general to visit Canada for meeting with Trudeau
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 10, 2019 12:25 pm EDT
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, July 5, 2019.NATO's secretary-general is visiting Canada next week. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he and Jens Stoltenberg will meet at CFB Petawawa in Ontario on Monday, and then Stoltenberg will go on to Toronto for a speech. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Virginia Mayo
OTTAWA — NATO’s secretary-general is visiting Canada next week.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office says he and Jens Stoltenberg will meet at Canadian Forces Base Petawawa in Ontario on Monday.
Stoltenberg will then go on to Toronto for a speech.
Trudeau’s office says the meeting is a chance to speak up for the rules-based international order that relies on treaties and multinational organizations like NATO to keep individual countries from throwing their weight around.
NATO has been challenged by U.S. President Donald Trump’s reluctance to support the alliance and by the rise of non-traditional warfare.
Canada has hundreds of military members on a NATO mission in Latvia, which is a fellow member of the alliance worried about expansionism from neighbouring Russia, and more in Iraq, training Iraqi troops to strengthen and professionalize that country’s military.