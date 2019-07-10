Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,563.29, up 18.08 points).

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Up 20 cents, or 3.15 per cent, to $6.54 on 8.7 million shares.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TSX:TRST). Health care. Down 61 cents, or 12.9 per cent, to $4.12 on 6.4 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 54 cents, or 2.56 per cent, to $21.63 on 4.5 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 38 cents, or 9.25 per cent, to $4.49 on 4.3 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up six cents, or 3.26 per cent, to $1.90 on 4.2 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Up 24 cents, or 4.66 per cent, to $5.39 on 4.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Unchanged at $2.22. The federal Liberals and Ontario Tories are blaming each other for the impending loss of 550 jobs at Bombardier’s railway car plant in Thunder Bay, Ont., as the transportation giant’s Canadian rail footprint continues to shrink. Bombardier Inc. announced Wednesday it is laying off half of the 1,100 workers at the plant as two major contracts in Ontario — for Toronto Transit Commission streetcars and Metrolinx GO Transit rail cars — are slated to end by 2020. The layoffs will begin in early November and continue until the contracts are completed, Bombardier said.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX:ATD.B). Up $2.06 or 2.5 per cent to $85.81. Quebec convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard aims to double its net earnings in the next five years. The company, which primarily operates under the Circle K banner, says it will achieve the target through a combination of organic growth and further acquisitions. Chief executive Brian Hannasch describes the goal as “ambitious” but one that can be achieved by remaining true to its core business while maximizing its strengths. Couche-Tard’s net profit grew 10 per cent last year to US$1.8 billion while adjusted earnings per share were up 27.7 per cent to $3.32 as revenues increased 15 per cent to US$59.1 billion.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. — The Ontario Cannabis Store has removed certain CannTrust Holdings Inc. products from its online store and from distribution to physical outlets until Health Canada completes its investigation involving pot cultivation in unlicensed rooms, while other provinces continue to stock and sell the company’s goods. The company said Ontario Cannabis Store has voluntarily removed all affected products from distribution and customers will be eligible for refunds. Government entities in British Columbia, Alberta, and Nova Scotia said Wednesday they have not pulled any of CannTrust products from distribution.

The Canadian Press