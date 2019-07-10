Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
'Miracle on the Hudson' plane going into storage until 2022
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 10, 2019 5:14 pm EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The passenger jet that survived a bird strike and crash landing in the Hudson River in New York 10 years ago is going into storage while the museum where it’s currently displayed seeks a new home.
The Charlotte Observer reports the Carolinas Aviation Museum holds the ‘Miracle on the Hudson’ plane in a 40,000-square-foot hangar at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, but the museum is closing temporarily, starting Sunday.
Jessica Mallicote is the museum’s vice-president of advancement and marketing. She says the hangar will be occupied by manufacturing tech company Honeywell, which announced its move to Charlotte in November. Mallicote said the museum will work with the city and the airport to find a new space.
The airplane will be stored at the airport until the museum reopens in 2022.
___
Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com