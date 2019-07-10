Mindy Kaling comedy casts Mississauga teen

A Mississauga teenager has nabbed the lead role in Mindy Kaling’s new Netflix comedy.

The streaming service says Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is a newcomer to acting who will make her on-screen debut in the untitled project as Devi, described as “a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl.”

Ramakrishnan, a Meadowvale Secondary School student, beat out 15,000 other girls to land the role from a worldwide open casting call that began with an online post from the “The Office” actress and “Mindy Project” star.

The untitled series is co-created, co-written and executive produced by Kaling and Lang Fisher, whose writing credits include “The Mindy Project” and “Brooklyn Nine Nine.”

Kaling announced the news on Instagram, saying they feel so much excitement to be bringing this story to life.

“We love that this extremely special and hilarious young woman gets to help us tell that story,” read the post. “Depicting what it’s like to be a young desi woman right now – a real girl with real desires, ambitions and problems.”

Peel District School Board also congratulated Ramakrishnan on Twitter, saying “We’re excited to see you on Netflix as a young Mindy Kaling! You’re going to be great!”