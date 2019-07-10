Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Memorial to marathon bombing victims takes shape in Boston
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 10, 2019 5:55 am EDT
BOSTON — A memorial to victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings is taking shape.
Light pillars that form the nucleus of the memorial are being installed Wednesday morning near the finish line on Boylston Street.
The monument also will incorporate decorative bronze-cast light poles and a bronze spire.
Planning began four years ago for the $2 million memorial, which has undergone substantial redesign to satisfy the hopes and expectations of families who lost loved ones.
Three spectators were killed and more than 260 others were wounded in the April 15, 2013, attacks, and a Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer later was fatally shot by the bombers as they tried to steal his gun.
Boston officials also envision a larger monument that will involve input from bombing survivors.
