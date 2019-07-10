Man wanted in assault investigation surrenders to police

Toronto police say a 30-year-old man wanted in connection with an assault investigation has been arrested after he turned himself in to police on Wednesday.

The arrest stems from a violent assault where a man allegedly attempted to choke a 31-year-old woman in the Keele Street and Lawrence Avenie West area on June 15.

Akeem Martin of Toronto is facing several charges including choking to overcome resistance, assault, threatening death and breach of a recognizance.

He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.