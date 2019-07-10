Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man charged with assault in home invasion attack
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 10, 2019 6:30 pm EDT
BRIDGTON, Maine — Police say they have arrested a man for attacking a car dealer and his wife inside their home.
Bridgton police have charged 37-year-old Michael Holden of Bridgton with aggravated assault, burglary and possessing a scheduled drug.
It was unclear Wednesday whether Holden has an attorney.
A Cumberland County Jail official says Holden was still being held Wednesday evening.
Police allege Holden assaulted Robert and Margaret MacDonald at their Long Lake home. Authorities say they responded to a 911 call from the home just after 8 a.m.
Police say the couple didn’t know Holden and are being treated for serious head injuries.
Robert MacDonald is co-owner of two car dealerships in Maine and New Hampshire. He and his wife are both 77 years old.
