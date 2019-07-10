Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Loading articles...
Legal pot price as much as 80 per cent more than illicit: StatCan
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 10, 2019 10:41 am EDT
A cannabis plant approaching maturity is photographed in Fenwick, Ont., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the average cost of a gram of cannabis from the illicit market continues to drop as legal prices rise — with authorized retailers charging as much as 80 per cent more.
The government agency says the average price of an illegal gram of pot was $5.93 in the second quarter, down from $6.23 in the previous quarter.
The cost of a legal gram of weed, however, was $10.65, up from $10.21 in the previous quarter and nearly 80 per cent more than the average price of illicit weed during the second quarter.
Statistics Canada based these conclusions on price quotes gathered using its StatsCannabis crowdsourcing application between April 1 and June 30, 572 of which were deemed plausible.
Overall, based on the voluntary submissions, the average price per gram of cannabis fell to $7.87 from $8.03 in the previous quarter, largely attributed to lower illegal prices.
The share of StatsCannabis respondents purchasing pot illegally rose to 59 per cent during the quarter, up from 55 per cent in the first quarter.
Statistics Canada urged caution when interpreting the data, as the quotes are self-submitted and the number of responses are limited.
The Canadian Press
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
We'll send you a link to create a new password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* backButton *}
{* forgotPassword_sendButton *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
{* #legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *}
{* name *}
{* email *}
{* postalCode *}
{* gender *}
{* birthdate_required *}
Subscribe to 680 NEWS newsletters
I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time
Loading newsletters
By clicking Confirm Account, I agree to the
terms of service
and
privacy policy
of Rogers Media.
{* /legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *}
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* public_profileBlurb *}
Display Name:
{* public_displayName *}
{* public_name *}
{* public_gender *}
{* public_birthdate *}
{* public_emailAddress *}
{* public_address *}
{* public_phoneNumber *}
Updating your profile data...
You have activated your account, please feel free to browse our exclusive contests, videos and content.
You have activated your account, please feel free to browse our exclusive contests, videos and content.
An error has occurred while trying to update your details. Please
contact us.
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!
{* loginWidget *}
Or
Welcome back,
!
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Or
Please confirm the information below before signing up.
{* #socialRegistrationForm_radio_2 *}
{* socialRegistration_firstName *}
{* socialRegistration_lastName *}
{* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* socialRegistration_displayName *}
{* socialRegistration_postalCode *}
{* socialRegistration_gender *}
{* socialRegistration_birthdate_required *}
Subscribe to 680 NEWS newsletters
I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time
By checking this box, I agree to the
terms of service
and
privacy policy
of Rogers Media.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm_radio_2 *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* backButton *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
Please confirm the information below before signing up.
{* #registrationForm_radio_2 *}
{* traditionalRegistration_firstName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_postalCode *}
{* traditionalRegistration_gender *}
{* traditionalRegistration_birthdate_required *}
Subscribe to 680 NEWS newsletters
I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time
By checking this box, I agree to the terms of service and privacy policy of Rogers Media.
{* backButton *}
{* createAccountButton *}
{* /registrationForm_radio_2 *}
Check your email for a link to reset your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email address to get a new one.
{* #resetPasswordForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* /resetPasswordForm *}
Password has been successfully updated.
{* newPasswordForm *}
{* newpassword *}
{* newpasswordConfirm *}
{* /newPasswordForm *}
Thank you for verifying your email address.
Sorry we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below and we'll send you another email.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
You may have created a profile with another
Rogers Media brand
that can be used to log into this site.
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}
{* traditionalSignIn_createButton *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Or
{* loginWidget *}