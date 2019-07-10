Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In 'The Farewell,' a family drama straddling East and West
by Jake Coyle, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 10, 2019 8:00 am EDT
This image released by A24 shows Awkwafina, in a scene from "The Farewell." (Casi Moss/A24 via AP)
NEW YORK — The film director Lulu Wang knew her pitch for “The Farewell” might not go over well. She wanted to make an American film set in China, largely subtitled in Mandarin.
And yet “The Farewell” not only eventually got a green light, but after Wang unveiled it earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, it sparked a bidding war and emerged as one of the breakthroughs in American independent cinema this year.
Wang’s film is introduced as “based on an actual lie.” In 2013, her family learned that her grandmother in China had stage 4 lung cancer and was given three months to live. They decided not to tell her, and instead sought to make her last days a celebration.
“The Farewell” opens in limited release Friday.
Jake Coyle, The Associated Press
