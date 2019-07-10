Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dad of girl, 7, killed by officer enters plea in teen death
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 10, 2019 8:06 am EDT
DETROIT — The father of a 7-year-old girl who was accidentally killed by a Detroit police officer during a 2010 raid has reached a plea agreement in the slaying of a teenager that led to the raid.
The Detroit News reports Charles Jones pleaded no contest Tuesday to charges including manslaughter. He’s expected to get 10-20 years in prison when sentenced July 26.
His daughter Aiyana Stanley-Jones was shot while she slept on a couch. Detroit reached an $8.25 million settlement with her family.
Chauncey Owens, who police were searching for in the raid, was convicted of murder in the death of 17-year-old Je’rean Blake. Charles Jones was convicted of second degree murder for providing the gun, but a state appeals court in 2017 gave him a new trial.
___
Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/
The Associated Press
