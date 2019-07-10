Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Company settles lawsuits over Missouri duck boat that sank
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 10, 2019 7:10 pm EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A company that owns a duck boat that sank on a Missouri lake last summer, killing 17 people, said that it has settled or is in the process of settling more than half of the lawsuits it faces.
KYTV reports that Ripley Entertainment made the disclosure in documents filed this month in federal court. The settled lawsuits include many stemming from the deaths of nine members of an Indiana family.
Ripley Entertainment said in a statement that the settlements demonstrate the company’s “continuing commitment to work with the victims and families.” The company says it won’t discuss details of the settlements out of “respect for the privacy of the families.”
The company suspended operation of the boats after the sinking. Three of its employees face federal charges, including the captain.
