Cambodian police arrest 7 marking death of government critic
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 10, 2019 4:51 am EDT
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — A Cambodian human rights group says police have detained seven people in connection with activities marking the third anniversary of the killing of a prominent government critic.
Political analyst Kem Ley was shot dead at a store in Phnom Penh, the capital, on July 10, 2016. The killing took place shortly after he had spoken on radio about a report alleging that long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen’s family had taken advantage of its connections for financial gain.
Several dozen people including Buddhist monks tried to hold a ceremony Wednesday at the site of the killing but were blocked by police. An observer for the rights group Adhoc said three participants were arrested. Adhoc said four people who had been selling T-shirts online with likenesses of Kem Ley were arrested Tuesday.
The Associated Press
