Attorney for ex-presidents in Mexico ordered to stand trial
by Mark Stevenson, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 10, 2019 1:34 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY — A judge in Mexico has ordered a prominent attorney linked to ex-presidents to stand trial on charges of organized crime and money laundering.
A federal official who was not authorized to be quoted by name confirmed Wednesday the case involves allegations that lawyer Juan Collado created front companies to handle money from fraudulent land deals.
Collado has reportedly represented the brother of ex-President Carlos Salinas and other prominent politicians.
Collado was arrested Tuesday in an upscale Mexico City neighbourhood. The judge in the case ruled there was enough evidence to hold him pending trial. Calls to his office went unanswered Wednesday.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the case was filed two or three years ago but had been ignored.
Mark Stevenson, The Associated Press
