Another fire at 650 Parliament; building vacant since August

Firefighters were once again called to a highrise at 650 Parliament St. after a one-alarm fire broke out inside a vacant apartment.

Fire crews were called to the building just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the fire was on the 15th floor but has since been extinguished.

The damage was mainly to the contents of one unit.

No injuries were reported.

The building is currently unoccupied but undergoing renovations after last August’s massive six-alarm fire gutted its electrical system. Around 1,500 residents remain displaced.

At first, it was thought people would be allowed to return by June of this year. However, in March the building’s management said it would be August before anyone returned home. In the latest update, management said “re-occupancies won’t likely occur until Fall 2019 at earliest.”

Back in March, management said over $20-million of an estimated $25- $30-million had been spent to fix all the damage to the building. As well, another $10-million has been spent to assist tenants since the fire.

Investigators are looking into the cause of this latest fire.