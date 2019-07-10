5 arrested in human trafficking investigation

Toronto police say they’ve arrested five people following a human trafficking investigation, including a mother and son.

Police say a woman attended a party earlier this year after being invited by a man she met on an online dating site.

They allege the woman was sexually assaulted at the party by two men, who then started trafficking her.

She was then allegedly trafficked across the province including in hotels in the Greater Toronto Area.

They allege the woman received death threats if she didn’t comply and she was also ordered to hand over her earnings to the mother of one of the suspects.

Police say following their investigation, they made five arrests between May and June and they seized two firearms and a conducted energy weapon.

Stephan Meyers, 28, and Tapiwa Musara, 27, both of Barrie are facing several charges including trafficking in persons by recruiting and sexual assault. Anya Brown, 38, of Barrie is facing 12 charges, including several firearm charges and material benefit from sexual services.

Jacqueline Meyers-Ellis, 54, of Barrie has been charged with material benefit from sexual services and obstructing police while Devone Nolan, 30, of Toronto is facing one count of procuring and two charges of sexual assault.

They were scheduled to appear in court back in June.

Investigators say they believe there are more alleged victims.