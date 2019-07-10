2 dead, 2 hurt in California freeway bridge jump

SAN DIEGO — Authorities say two teenagers were killed and two critically injured when they jumped off a 75-foot freeway bridge after a crash on California’s central coast.

The California Highway Patrol says a car spun out and crashed into a bridge guardrail on State Route 56 in Carmel Valley at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The CHP says six people left the stalled car, possibly out of fear that oncoming cars might hit it.

Sgt. Brent Lowry says four of the six ran across the road and jumped what they may have thought was a wall.

It was the side of the bridge.

An 18-year-old man and a younger male teen were killed. Two girls, ages 14 and 15, were critically injured.

The other two people from the car are being sought.

The Associated Press