Willie Nelson brings Farm Aid 2019 to Wisconsin's dairy land
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 9, 2019 10:48 am EDT
EAST TROY, Wis. — Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and the Dave Matthews Band will headline Farm Aid 2019 when the music and food festival visits Wisconsin’s dairy country in September.
Tickets for the Sept. 21 event at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy go on sale Friday.
Farm Aid says the farming economy this year resembles how things were when Nelson founded Farm Aid in 1985. Nelson says devastating weather, low prices and current federal farm and trade policies pose enormous challenges to family farmers struggling to keep their farms.
Other performers include Bonnie Raitt, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, Jamey Johnson, Tanya Tucker, Brothers Osborne, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Yola, and Particle Kid.
Farm Aid has raised $57 million since 1985.
