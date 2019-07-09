Loading articles...

UN slaps sanctions on 5 Malians for obstructing peace deal

The U.N. Security Council has added five Malians to the U.N. sanctions blacklist for obstructing implementation of a 2015 peace deal.

The three parties to the 2015 agreement were the government, a pro-government militia known as the Platform, and a coalition of groups called the Coordination of Movements of Azawad, which includes ethnic Arabs and Tuaregs who seek autonomy in northern Mali.

The council imposed a travel ban and asset freeze Tuesday on Mohamed Ould Mataly, a member of parliament from President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s political party; Ahmed Ag Albachar, a coalition member who heads a humanitarian commission in northern Kidal; and Mahri Sidi Amar Ben Daha, a member of the Platform.

Sanctions were also levied on dissident Houka Houka Ag Alhousseini and trafficker Mohamed Ben Ahmed Mahri.

The Associated Press

