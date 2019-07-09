Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UK prime minister stands by embattled US ambassador
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 9, 2019 4:28 am EDT
Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech at headquarters of Joint Forces Command in Northwood, north west London, Monday, July 8, 2019. The base houses operations for British and NATO forces. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May’s office has reiterated her full support for Britain’s ambassador to the United States after President Donald Trump cut off contact with him following the leak of diplomatic cables that branded the U.S. administration as “inept.”
May has stood by Kim Darroch amid the controversy over the release of the documents published in the Mail on Sunday newspaper. Darroch’s forthright views have created awkwardness between two countries that are longtime allies.
British officials said they were hunting for the culprit behind the leak.
May’s Downing Street office says that while the leak is unfortunate, “Kim Darroch continues to have the prime minister’s full support.”
In a series of tweets, Trump also attacked May, accusing her of “making a mess” of Britain’s departure from the European Union.