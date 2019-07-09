Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Spain still stuck in political deadlock as party talks fail
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 9, 2019 9:09 am EDT
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. European Union leaders on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, after a lengthy session of talks, named current Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel for the post of President of the European Commission. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
MADRID — Spain’s centre-left Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez has failed to win the support of the far-left We Can party for his bid to form a government, prolonging the political limbo in the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy.
Sanchez won the most votes in April’s general election but he is far short of a parliamentary majority. He needs to negotiate extra votes to get lawmakers’ approval, in a confidence vote later this month, to take office.
A fifth round of talks between Sánchez and We Can leader Pablo Iglesias broke down without agreement Tuesday. The two major right-of-centre parties in parliament say they will block Sánchez’s attempt to return to power.
The Socialists have 123 seats in the 350-seat Congress of Deputies, Spain’s parliament.