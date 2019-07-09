Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Soccer star appeals for return of dog stolen in Los Angeles
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 9, 2019 12:21 pm EDT
LOS ANGELES — European soccer star Daniel Sturridge says his beloved dog was stolen from his Los Angeles home and he’s appealing through social media for its return.
Sturridge says in an Instagram post Tuesday that he’ll pay anything for the return of the little Pomeranian named Lucci .
He tells KABC-TV that pets are just like family.
Sturridge posted a video showing a shattered glass door and said thieves also took bags, but he did not say what they contained.
Los Angeles police say they received a burglary report involving a stolen dog and miscellaneous property.
Sturridge most recently played for Liverpool of the Premier League, which announced last month that the striker will leave this off-season when his contract expires.
