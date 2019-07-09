Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
SKorean leader denounces Japanese comments over sanctions
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 9, 2019 10:48 pm EDT
South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon answers questions during a plenary session for interpellation session at National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has criticized comments by Japanese officials who questioned the credibility of Seoul’s sanctions against North Korea while justifying Tokyo’s stricter controls on high-tech exports to South Korea.
The issue has become a full-blown diplomatic dispute between the neighbouring U.S. allies.
Moon in a meeting with business leaders on Wednesday said Seoul was committed to finding a diplomatic solution and urged Japan to refrain from pushing the situation to a “dead-end street.”
He spoke hours after South Korean officials told a WTO meeting in Geneva that the Japanese measures would have repercussions for electronics products worldwide and called for their withdrawal. Japanese officials countered that the measures didn’t amount to a trade embargo, but rather a review of export controls based on security concerns.