Shots fired near Eglinton and Dufferin

Police are searching for suspects after shots were fired in the city’s northwest end overnight.

It happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday on Eglinton Avenue West and Glenholme Avenue, east of Dufferin Street.

Police said a number of rounds were reportedly fired and a couple of vehicles were seen fleeing the area.

Investigators found some shell casings in the area.

Mo injuries have been reported. Police said none of the properties in the area were damaged.

Eglinton was closed in both directions, just east of Dufferin while police investigated. The area has since reopened.