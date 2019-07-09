Premiers meet for first time on First Nation ahead of annual conference

BIG RIVER FIRST NATION, Sask. — Many of Canada’s premiers are meeting with Indigenous leaders in Saskatchewan ahead of a two-day conference.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says it’s the first time The Council of the Federation has visited a First Nation for its annual meeting.

Leaders arrived by helicopter at Big River First Nation, north of Saskatoon, and were greeted with handshakes by Indigenous leaders, including Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron.

Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde, who led a procession with the premiers, says discussions will focus on the well-being of Indigenous children.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is not attending today and New Brunswick’s Blaine Higgs is the only premier there from Atlantic Canada.

However, the missing premiers did send representatives.

The Canadian Press