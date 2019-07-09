Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario Teachers' picks Jo Taylor to succeed retiring CEO Ron Mock in January
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 9, 2019 12:02 pm EDT
Jo Taylor and Ron Mock pose in this undated handout photo. Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has named Jo Taylor as its next president and chief executive, effective Jan. 1, following the retirement of Ron Mock. Taylor joined Ontario Teachers' in 2012 and has been its executive managing director of global development since August 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan *MANDATORY CREDIT*
TORONTO — Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has named Jo Taylor as its next president and chief executive, effective Jan. 1, following the retirement of Ron Mock.
Taylor joined Teachers’ in 2012 and has been its executive managing director of global development since August 2018.
The chair of the Teachers’ board, Steve McGirr, said in a statement that Taylor is known for building high-performing, multicultural teams globally.
Besides its headquarters in Toronto, Teachers’ has offices in Hong Kong and London.
Mock joined the organization in 2001 and has been its president and CEO since Jan. 1, 2014, after serving as senior vice-president for fixed income and alternative investments.
Under Mock’s leadership, the Ontario Teachers’ investment portfolio rose to $191.1 billion at the end of 2018 from $140.8 billion at the end of 2013, making it one of Canada’s largest pension fund managers.