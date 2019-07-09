Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Only 60% of Mexican federal police make grade for new force
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 9, 2019 10:55 am EDT
Striking police continue to hold a federal police command center in the Iztapalapa borough, in Mexico City, Thursday, July 4, 2019, to protest against plans to force them into the newly formed National Guard. On Wednesday, federal police held the command center and blocked key highways around the capital. They expressed concerns about potentially losing their salaries, benefits and seniority if they transferred to the National Guard and being left unemployed if they don't join the new force. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
MEXICO CITY — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says that only about 60% of Mexico’s federal police are passing physical and background exams to join the new National Guard, despite the fact they’re considered the elite of law enforcement personnel.
Federal police have gone on strike and blocked roads recently to protest being reassigned to the militarized National Guard, saying they’re being ill-treated and will lose seniority and benefits.
The president has accused federal police of being unfit and corrupt, and he said Tuesday that only 60% passed tests to join the new force. Lopez Obrador acknowledged he himself suffers from high blood pressure.
The government has reached a deal to let federal officers retire or join other agencies if not the National Guard. Lopez Obrador said some would continue to patrol highways.